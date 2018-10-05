CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Van Dyke was charged with first degree-murder in the October 2014 killing, a charge that requires a finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. The judge told jurors the second-degree charge was also available, requiring them to find Van Dyke believed his life was in danger but that the belief was unreasonable.
The jury announced the verdict Friday. It’s the first time in half a century that a Chicago police officer has been convicted of murder for an on-duty death.
McDonald was carrying a knife when Van Dyke fired 16 shots into the 17-year-old as he walked away from police.
Second-degree murder usually carries a sentence of less than 20 years.
10 thoughts on “Jury Convicts Officer Who Killed Laquan McDonald”
And another thing: I agree it should have been 1st degree murder. But a murder conviction is a murder conviction. When he gets to prison that street justice will take care of the rest. And that’s all I’m gonna say about that!
FINALLY! When police dashboard video is shown and other police on the scene start to tell the TRUTH about what really happened – even when it’s not popular – these bad apple cops rightfully so will get convicted and GO DIRECTLY TO PRISON. When they start going to prison, these mofos will rethink their actions. And for backup all drivers need their own dashboard camera video.
Definitely guilty, based on the video I saw, but of 1st degree murder for sure. Van Dyke arrived on the scene, got out of his vehicle and fired 16 shots at McDonald. He continued to shoot at McDonald for 12.5 seconds after he was already on the ground.
Van Dyke told investigators that McDonald raised the knife in a menacing manner before he fired, and that he backpedaled as the teen approached. The police video did not support the officer’s account.
Now, hopefully, he doesn’t get probation, but some REAL jail time!!!
This man should have been convicted of 1st degree murder. He ‘premeditated’ this murder on the way to the scene. He jumped out of his vehicle and fired his gun 16 times, almost immediately. He made absolutely sure that this boy was dead AND there was no way he would be revived by EMT’s. Sure, RIC, this boy did not obey the officers as he should have,however, he was NOT a threat to their lives and he should not have been killed. Had that been you, you’d still be alive to spout your rhetoric>
Good. Now he can go to hell!!!
Yesssss!!!
I agree.
This not mean that we can continue to make poor decisions and not obey the law.
Keep in mind that there are many who make the right decisions and obey the law and still are shot dead!!!!
He did not have too shoot 17 times.