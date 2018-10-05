CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Bette Midler Apologizes After Her ‘N-Word’ Tweet Causes Backlash

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bette Midler is apologizing for a tweet that caused a social media backlash when she compared the struggle of women to the history of racism.

The singer-actress wrote that women “are the n-word of the world” and “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.” Midler was quoting the title of a 1972 song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

See Tweet Below:

The comment drew sharp criticism from many who said it erased the atrocities committed against Black people and the struggle of Black women in particular.

Midler tried to defend the tweet before deleting it altogether and apologizing a few hours later, saying to Black women: “I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

Black Women We Love
48 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

bette midler , N-word

One thought on “Bette Midler Apologizes After Her ‘N-Word’ Tweet Causes Backlash

  1. Don Con on said:

    Google pay me $280 to 390$ each hour for internet working from home.i have made $35K on this month on line do business from home.i’m a ordinary understudy and that i paintings 2 to 5 hours in keeping with day in my greater time efficiently from home..every body can perform this interest and win extra dollars on-line in low renovation via truly take after this connection and take after subtle factors

    HERE☛ w­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­p­­­­r­­­­o­­­­f­­­­i­­­­t­­­­v­­­­id.­­­­c­­­­o­­­­m™ :*

    please don’t copy “™” in url thanks

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close