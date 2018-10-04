CLOSE
Tina Turner Show To Join Cher, Summer And King On Broadway

(AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz)

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, Donna Summer, Carole King and Cher. There’s another diva heading to BroadwayTina Turner.

Producers of Tina said Wednesday a new musical based on the life of the legendary artist will land on the Great White Way in the fall of 2019. Performances dates, casting and all further details will be announced in the coming months.

Tina made its world premiere in London in April. It has a story by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and is directed by Phyllida Lloyd. It includes the songs Private Dancer, River Deep, Mountain High, Better Be Good to Me and Proud Mary.

It will continue a trend in jukebox musical biographies, a list that also includes the recent shows On Your Feet! and Jersey Boys.

Broadway , Tina Turner

