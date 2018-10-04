Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI And Letting His 2-Year-Old Son Drive

Actor Pooch Hall was arrested on Wednesday night for a DUI after letting his two-year-old son drive. Seriously Pooch? According to TMZ Hall was slapped with a a charge of felony child endangerment. He allegedly let his son drive because he was “unable to steer the car.”

TMZ reports the former star of The Game and current Ray Donovan actor was driving in Burbank at 7:30 p.m. when police received phone calls from citizens who saw Hall with a toddler in his lap steering his car.

But it gets worse, he was also in an accident while his toddler was driving. They hit car a parked car.

Hall was reportedly over three times the legal limit for drinking and was not able to walk. He currently is sitting in jail on $100,000 bail.

