Miss America Is Using Her Platform To Inspire Youth

If You Missed It
| 10.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nia Franklin, who most of us know as Miss America won the crown almost one month ago. She has gotten right back to work inspiring the youth to follow their dreams. This weekend, October 6, she will give the keynote speech at the 2018 Power Of You Teens Empowerment Experience in New York.

Franklin is only the ninth Black Miss America. She was born and raised in Winston Salem, North Carolina and says she never dreamed of competing in pageants. As as young girl she was more of a “tom boy.” But, while in grad school she wanted to earn extra money and serve her community in a different way. That led her to compete her first pageant in Charlotte.

She decided to compete in the Miss America competition because she was “on a mission” to bring about change.

Famous Folks From North Carolina
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Miss America , Miss America , Nia Franklin

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close