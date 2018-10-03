Sisters That Accused Cardi B Of Bar Brawl Banned From Strip Club

Cardi B was all smiles following her arrest in New York for having two women jumped at a club in Queens.
The rapper was arrested on Monday and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment, after turning herself into New York police. Her mugshot was taken and she was fingerprinted,ETreported.
The outlet noted that Cardi will appear in court on Oct. 29 for a “Best appearance ticket,” which means she has to appear to pay a fine. There will be no trial or sentencing and her punishment (the fine) does not include any jail time.
Meanwhile, the bartender sisters who claim they were attacked by Cardi and her crew have been banned from working at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing where the brawl went down, their lawyer said Tuesday.
According to Page Six, the siblings, Baddie Gi and Jade, were pouring drinks at the club in on Aug. 29 when the rapper allegedly hurled a hookah pipe and drinking glasses at them because she thought one of them slept with her husband, promiscuous rapper Offset.
Members of Cardi’s crew reportedly attacked the sisters with chairs and bottles, leaving them with injuries.
The siblings, real names are Rachel Wattley, 21, and Sarah Wattley, 23, reported the melee to cops — and now are jobless as a result, their lawyer said.
“They were told they can’t work there because of the complaint they made against Cardi B,” their lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told The Post. “They have text messages [that] say that from the club.”
Tacopina denied that either of the sisters slept with Offset.
The Wattleys have threatened to sue Cardi over the showdown.
Cardi B, in the meantime, doesn’t seem to be phased by her legal setback, as she was spotted laughing the night away at dinner following her arrest.
First, she had some retail therapy at Barneys New York and then went for Chinese food hours after turning herself into cops,Page Six reports.
The rapper was seen shopping in a robe and pink fur slides — but later changed into something more appropriate for a dinner date with husband Offset.
“She was wearing an extremely colorful couture skirt that almost resembled a beach towel. She definitely looked super posh,” a source toldPage Six.
“She loved dining with her hubby and didn’t seem bothered by the events that transpired earlier. They laughed and giggled the night away,” an insider said.
One thought on “Sisters That Accused Cardi B Of Bar Brawl Banned From Strip Club”
Cardi B may need to check her ego–
She is a serious DRAMA QUEEN!!!!!!
Nuff said.