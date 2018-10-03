Sisters That Accused Cardi B Of Bar Brawl Banned From Strip Club

Cardi B was all smiles following her arrest in New York for having two women jumped at a club in Queens.

The rapper was arrested on Monday and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment, after turning herself into New York police. Her mugshot was taken and she was fingerprinted, ET reported.

The outlet noted that Cardi will appear in court on Oct. 29 for a “Best appearance ticket,” which means she has to appear to pay a fine. There will be no trial or sentencing and her punishment (the fine) does not include any jail time.

Meanwhile, the bartender sisters who claim they were attacked by Cardi and her crew have been banned from working at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing where the brawl went down, their lawyer said Tuesday.

According to Page Six, the siblings, Baddie Gi and Jade, were pouring drinks at the club in on Aug. 29 when the rapper allegedly hurled a hookah pipe and drinking glasses at them because she thought one of them slept with her husband, promiscuous rapper Offset.

Members of Cardi’s crew reportedly attacked the sisters with chairs and bottles, leaving them with injuries.