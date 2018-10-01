Entertainment
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Viral Mash-Up Of ‘Pulp Fiction’ And Brett Kavanaugh [Video]

Last Thursday, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the woman accusing him of sexual assault, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations.

On Friday, the production company Elara Pictures responded to Kavanaugh’s aggressive and emotional testimony by posting a video of him spliced with the several of Samuel L. Jackson’s scenes from “Pulp Fiction.” It quickly went viral and gave many, including Jackson himself, a much-needed laugh.

But the actor says he finds absolutely no humor in “Lying Fratboy ” Brett Kavanaugh.

After Jackson saw the viral mash-up of the Tarantino classic, he shared his thoughts on Twitter: “Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!!” Jackson tweeted on Friday alongside the mashup that featured his character, Jules Winnfield.

He later clarified that he was not accusing all males in fraternities of being “liars and rapists.”

“I cast that net a lil bit wide,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has weighed in on politics via social media, specifically the Trump administration.

Back in 2017, he tweeted frustration over Trump’s judicial nominee Matthew Petersen, who ultimately withdrew from consideration after being criticized over his lack of basic understanding of the law.

Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation vote has been delayed to accommodate a requested week-long, but very-very limited, FBI investigation that was granted by Trump.

