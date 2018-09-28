Sen. Jeff Flake Cornered By Sexual Assault Survivors Over Kavanaugh Confirmation [Video]

This morning retiring Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake found himself getting immediate, powerful and emotional feedback on his decision to support the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. It came in the form of 2 tearful protesters who cornered him in an elevator on Capitol Hill.

Before the elevator doors closed, the women – surrounded by cameras – ripped into a cowering Flake. The gripping scene played out live on CNN as the women told Flake they were sexual assault survivors and asked him how he could possibly allow Kavanaugh to have a seat on the high court.

“I told you my story of sexual assault,” said one of the women. “I told it because I recognize in Dr. Ford’s story that she’s telling the truth! What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit in the Supreme Court!”

Another woman then spoke up with her own story of being assaulted.

“I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me!” she shouted at Flake. “I didn’t tell anyone, and now you’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet because, if they tell you what happened to them, you’re going to ignore them! That’s what happened to me, and that’s what you’re telling to all women in America… if they tell the truth, they’re just going to help that man to power anyway!”

Flake kept his eyes to the ground as she spoke — but she yelled at him and demanded his attention.

“Look at me when I’m talking to you!” she said. “You’re telling me that my assault doesn’t matter … Don’t look away from me! Look at me and tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened to me!”

.@JeffreyToobin goes in on Flake 🔥 Toobin: "If there is a weaker, more pathetic political figure in the U.S. than Jeff Flake, i'm not aware of who it is. I thought yesterday was a classic demonstration of his inability to stand for anything" pic.twitter.com/3wZWqT6YWI — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 28, 2018

You can also add CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin to the list of people who have come to the conclusion that Jeff Flake is a useless POS (or words, not his).

“Jeff Flake, having called for the hearing, didn’t even bother to use his five minutes!” he said. “For one minute, he sort of said, ‘Oh, this is very sad.’”

Toobin then framed Flake’s empty gestures with the way he has behaved throughout the Trump era — that is, making a big deal about standing up for institutional norms and slinking away from the fight when it comes time to actually vote.

“If there is a weaker, more pathetic political figure in the U.S. than Jeff Flake, I’m not aware of who it is,” he said. “I thought yesterday was a classic demonstration of his inability to stand for anything.”

