Music Started As A Distraction For James “J” Prince

James “J” Prince, the legendary founder and CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records and Prince Boxing, released an autobiography this summer called, The Art and Science of Respect: A Memoir by James Prince.

The book includes photos, and personal stories that detail how a kid from Houston’s 5th ward became the legend that he is today.

Price had a hand in the success of big names like Bun B, Pimp C, Ro James, Sugar Shane Mosley and so many others. Now he’s working with new guys like Drake, YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay.

While he has had immense success in the music industry, boxing was always his “first love.” He got involved in music when it became a “distraction,” but it “ended up being a great distraction,” he admitted. Before getting into music he had “no knowledge of the music game,” he shared. But, he has “always been a praying man”and before diving in full-time he asked God for a sign. And that’s what he got, so he “stepped out on faith” and says he has been blessed beyond what he ever dreamed.

In, The Art and Science of Respect, Prince shares never-before-heard stories of his involvement with people like, Biggie, Al Gore, Suge Knight, and more. The book is available everywhere now.

