Damon Wayans, Jr. is in a custody battle with his ex, Aja Metoyer. He doesn’t believe she’s taking their daughters’ education seriously, according to The Blast.

The former couple, who’ve known each other since childhood, are parents to two girls ages 13 and 15. Metoyer also has a 4-year-old son with Dwyane Wade.

Wayans filed documents last week asking a judge in Los Angeles to adjust the custody orders in place with his ex. He says his girls are “suffering scholastically” because their Basketball Wives reality TV star mom’s “inability to prioritize their education.” The documents claim the couple’s daughters are “habitually absent” from school and that Metoyer puts her own needs before the children.

Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com