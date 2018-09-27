Top Of The Morning: Who Couldn’t Use A Sugar Mama?

Originals
| 09.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kym and Sherri are always working! But, as single moms it can be difficult! Especially when your kids don’t want you to go. Jeffery used to hide Sherri’s shoes because he thought if she didn’t have shoes she couldn’t leave, but it didn’t work. They have to work to pay the bills, unless they get sugar mamas. They came to the conclusion that Sybil would be a great sugar mama!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Sybil Wilkes , working moms

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close