Top Of The Morning: Who Couldn’t Use A Sugar Mama?

Kym and Sherri are always working! But, as single moms it can be difficult! Especially when your kids don’t want you to go. Jeffery used to hide Sherri’s shoes because he thought if she didn’t have shoes she couldn’t leave, but it didn’t work. They have to work to pay the bills, unless they get sugar mamas. They came to the conclusion that Sybil would be a great sugar mama!
