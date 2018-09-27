Morehouse College Student Carjacked

A Morehouse College student was carjacked in southwest Atlanta after a late night study session, reports the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The victim, who was reportedly a 20-year-old political science major, was on campus studying for midterms late Wednesday night. When he returned home around 4 a.m Thursday, two men in hooded sweatshirts approached him.

Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman said at least one of the men was armed with a handgun, reports the Journal-Constitution.

“They demanded his keys, his car, his cellphone and his wallet,” he told the Journal-Constitution. “Upon being robbed, he then walked over to the Morehouse security booth, spoke with Morehouse security and called 911.”

The student was reportedly getting ready to return home for a funeral, and his car was his method of transportation.

“We feel bad that anyone is victim of a crime, but this one kind of hits home because he told me he had just lost a relative and he was preparing to get back home,” Moorman said. “That was his method of transportation to get back to New Orleans. Our heart goes out to him and his family.”

Police are actively looking for his vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Uplander van with Louisiana tag 867ACQ.

