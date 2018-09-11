A Louisiana math teacher has been disciplined after she posted a racially charged post on Facebook shortly after Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad. Valerie Scogin has been teaching at Slidell high school since 2008.
“They don’t have to live in that country. They could go back,” Scogin posted. “But it was their own people selling them into slavery to begin with and tearing them even worse in those countries of origin.”
She continued: “Want a better neighborhood? Move. You don’t have to choose to live in those zip codes. Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype,” she wrote.
According to WWL TV, St. Tammany Parish Public School administrators said they took the “appropriate disciplinary actions,” even though Scogin was in class on Monday teaching students.
However, Scogin did apologize on Facebook for her racist post.
“Recently I posted a comment that may have been hurtful to some of you,” Scogin wrote. “In my reaction out of frustration at another Facebook post, I made some remarks that were against my better judgement [sic] and sensibilities. I now wish I hadn’t.”
Scogin added that: “the last thing I want to do is hurt anyone. I apologize for what I said and sincerely wish to avoid this in the future.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Louisiana Teacher Makes Racist Facebook Post
- Wendy Goes In On Cardi B And Nicki For Their ‘Disgusting Behavior!’
- Florence Could Hit With Punch Not Seen In More Than 60 Years
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Louisiana Teacher Makes Racist Facebook Post”
I’m a firm believer that in this day and age people say exactly what they mean…..period, point blank!!!! Therefore, your apologies don’t mean nothing or carry any merit with me. EVERYONE apologizes after the fact, because they don’t want to deal with the conversations that come afterwards. They don’t want the backlash from family, friends, jobs. But I’m going to stand my ground on anything that comes out of my mouth and not cower when someone challenges me on it and act like I’m sorry…..I’m going to hold me head up and defend my position!!!!
Maybe she should have left the ranting to just her circle of friends. If that’s how she really felt then she should have never put it on social media and then say she’s sorry.