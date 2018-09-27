Black Moms Matter: Kid Switch!

Originals
| 09.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It can be hurtful to hear your child tell you that they want you to be like someone else. Joshua has told Kym that he wishes she was like Sherri because she doesn’t yell. But she explained that Sherri doesn’t yell because “Jeffrey doesn’t do holler at him stuff. You do holler at him stuff!” Sherri is open for a trade, she’ll give you her 12-year-old for an older child. Any takers?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close