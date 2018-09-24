Huggy Lowdown: It’s National Believe Survivors Day

Huggy says today is National Believe Survivors Day. There will be a 1:00 PM walk out to show support for Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers and anyone else who has been a victim of sexual assault. But, if you’re at lunch please pay your bill before you walk out. But other than that, at 1:00 PM stop what you’re doing and walk out.

