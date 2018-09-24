Huggy Lowdown: It’s National Believe Survivors Day

Huggy says today is National Believe Survivors Day. There will be a 1:00 PM walk out to show support for Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers and anyone else who has been a victim of sexual assault. But, if you’re at lunch please pay your bill before you walk out. But other than that, at 1:00 PM stop what you’re doing and walk out.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- American Airlines Apologizes To Rapper Wale For Alleged Racist Incident, As The Company Tries To Clean Up Its Act
- Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And Hoodies Sends Subtle Racist Message, Customer Says
- Aretha Franklin: ‘Tribute’ Exhibit To Open At Detroit Museum
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: