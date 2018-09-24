Huggy Lowdown: It’s National Believe Survivors Day

Originals
| 09.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Huggy says today is National Believe Survivors Day. There will be a 1:00 PM walk out to show support for Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers and anyone else who has been a victim of sexual assault. But, if you’re at lunch please pay your bill before you walk out. But other than that, at 1:00 PM stop what you’re doing and walk out.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Accusations Of Sexual Assault , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close