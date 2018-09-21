#TJMS25: Sybil’s Big A Word

Originals
| 09.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do you remember Sybil’s Big A WordSybil showed us just how smart she is with this bit and it was a lot of fun! The TJMS throws it back to this bit and it’s sure to take you back down memory lane. How many of these words do you know?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Sybil , TJMS25

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close