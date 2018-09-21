TJMS25: Sybil’s Big A Word

Do you remember Sybil’s Big A Word? Sybil showed us just how smart she is with this bit and it was a lot of fun! The TJMS throws it back to this bit and it’s sure to take you back down memory lane. How many of these words do you know?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Southwest Airlines Is Racist And Segregates It’s Workers, Former Employee Says In Lawsuit
- Foxy Brown Denies Stealing $5k From NYFW Promoters; Calls It A ‘Fashion Week Fairytale!’
- 5 People, 3 Of Them Infants, Stabbed At Home Day Care Center
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: