Top Of The Morning: Sybil Is Stuck!

Originals
| 09.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tom and Damon are in Memphis at the Southern Heritage Classic this morning and Sybil is in Dallas. She was supposed to be there with them but she got stuck in Dallas due to bad weather. She spent hours in the DFW Airport, eating nasty over priced food, and trying to stay awake. Eventually she just went home, she sends her love to Memphis.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

airport , Dallas , Memphis , weather

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close