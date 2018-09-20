Andre Amos is making strides in tech.

The founder of NuWorld International has recently added an office in the Greenspoint area to join his established offices in Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Chicago and Belize. The $32 million initiative, called the NuWorld Epicenter boasts 120,000 square feet of technology and business space intended to spur international collisions between entrepreneurs, engineers and idea generators. The lab, known as “Innovation Depot” are home to 3D printers, stem cell research, robotics and the development of cryptocurrency.

What is Amos’ major vision? Restoring the narrative for the Greenspoint area by attracting business, creating more opportunities and spearheading entrepreneurship. “Establishing the premier business hub will undoubtedly inspire other businesses to seek the budding opportunity for technology in this area,” he says.

A gala style ceremony has been announced for the official launch of Innovation Depot and its digital currency, NuBucks, is set to take place on October 1st.

Black Entrepreneur Introduces Largest Technology & Business Incubation Hub to Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

