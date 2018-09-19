Willie Moore Jr Show
Israel Houghton Hosts ‘DeMaskUs’ Listening Party & Previews Song With Wife, Adrienne Bailon [VIDEO + PHOTOS]

It’s a big week for gospel recording artist Israel Houghton as he preps the release of his Road to DeMaskUs album. And what’s an album release without an album listening party?

Following suit to the industry tradition, Houghton gathered some of his closest friends in their home this past week to sit in on an exclusive listen, where he revealed a new song with his wife, Adrienne Bailon, called “Be Still.” 

 

Bailon, who posted a short clip of the two performing the song, says it was an impromptu performance she was nervous about. This isn’t the first time she expressed being nervous to sing. Even though the talk show host used to be a member of R&B singing group 3LW, she’s voiced plenty of times on her daytime talk show, The Real, that she didn’t always like her voice. 

Nervousness aside, the married couple agreed that it was an unforgettable night to remember. Warryn and Erica Campbell, Michelle Williams and her finance Chad Johnson, Amber Riley and Major were amongst some of the attendees, and other standout moments included…

 

 

ROAD TO DEM̶A̶S̶K̶US So… We wanted to have a little listening party for the new album… 2 weeks away from release. Thought we’d maybe have at most 50 people show up to our house. Instead a LOT more than that showed & we had one of the most memorable nights EVER! It ended up being less of a listening party & more of a night of worship, encouragement, inspiration & challenge. The challenge to find the courage to take the mask off & realize that God who sees the darkness, the humanness, & still loves us the same. I have to say that I am overwhelmed by the belief of my purpose partner @adriennebailon who put the entire experience together with her own money, creativity, & passion. She also sang with me which was the highlight of the night for me. There were laughs, tears, grooves, great food – @chef_mumsie & overall… Great vibes – the presence of God. We’re so grateful! Big shout out to @lana_hawatmeh who is a one woman wrecking crew of results! Grateful for @rcainspiration & their hard work as well as we travel this road together… The Road to #DeMaskUs! Thank you @bokocecile for capturing these moments that we’ll never forget. To see more… check out IG Story!

Israel Houghton’s Road To DeMaskUs is available everywhere on Sept. 21, 2018. Immediately following the release of the album is a tour that kicks off on September 27th in Chicago. 

The Road To DeMaskus Tour Dates

Sept. 27th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sept. 28th – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Oct. 1st – New York, NY – Highline Ballroom

Oct. 2nd – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

Oct. 3rd – Washington, DC – The Hamilton

Oct. 4th – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Oct. 5th – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Oct. 6th – Columbia, SC – The Senate

Oct. 9th – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 11th – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Oct. 12th – Tampa, FL – Louise Lykes Ferguson Hall

Oct. 13th – Jacksonville, FL – Murray Hill Theatre

 

