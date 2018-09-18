EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO]

Remember the song Warryn and Erica Campbell were working on during an episode of We’re The Campbells on TV One? The song is finished and the married couple is preparing to share it with the world!

After years of spending so much time together in the studio as producer (Warryn) and singer (Erica), the forthcoming song, “All of My Life,” will be released as their first duet. Hard to believe, right?

Hear it here first on Friday, September 21 as Erica and GRIFF premiere it on Get Up! Mornings at 6 a.m. EST and stay tuned for the exclusive video premiere right here on the same day.

They’re fly, the song is hip and the visual combining the two are worth making room on your playlists.

Check out a sneak peek below…

