DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DLHS App

DL’s GED Section: Symbols Have Meaning

Leave a comment

The white power symbol has been spotted a number of times recently and that’s alarming. We have seen politicians use it as well as their supporters. We can see it being used with police and the coast guard. Some people are asking if it’s being used as a joke.  But, even if it was a game or joke, people have turned things into symbols for hate. Like the burning cross, or the swastika, both started out as popular symbols but were turned into signs of hate.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , GED Section

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close