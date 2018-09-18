DL’s GED Section: Symbols Have Meaning

The white power symbol has been spotted a number of times recently and that’s alarming. We have seen politicians use it as well as their supporters. We can see it being used with police and the coast guard. Some people are asking if it’s being used as a joke. But, even if it was a game or joke, people have turned things into symbols for hate. Like the burning cross, or the swastika, both started out as popular symbols but were turned into signs of hate.

