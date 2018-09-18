Despite Five Search Warrants, Amber Guyger’s Apartment Was Never Searched

Botham Shem Jean is the victim. Let’s never forget that — he was only 26 years old and brutally killed in his own home by a a 30-year-old police officer named Amber Guyger on Sept. 6. However, the police were treating Jean like he was the killer. While there has been speculation, it’s been confirmed that Guyger’s apartment was never searched — even after five search warrants.

ABC 8 in Dallas obtained copies of the five search warrants for the case. Two of them “allowed investigators to remove the front door of Guyger and Jean’s apartment, their door locks and to download data for their door locks.”

The third warrant allowed investigators to enter Jean’s apartment. The fourth showed they obtained video from the surveillance camera in the apartment management’s office. The final warrant, according to ABC, “gave investigators the authority to obtain all communications related to the incident in the possession of property management, as well as all surveillance video and all entry and access logs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting.”

The Free Thought Project also pointed out that it was too late to search her apartment now because Guyger moved out of the complex.

In addition, social media posts have surfaced showing Guyger bragging about being able to kill people. See below:

Hmmmmm. Another cop meme recently shared by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. pic.twitter.com/T7EM1Jkozs — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 14, 2018

Another interesting meme shared by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. pic.twitter.com/LJ9WQRnmEz — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 14, 2018

She even reportedly posted a meme that read “NFL Died, Of Colin Cancer.”

Ah. Now we are starting to understand some things much more clearly. This was one of the recent memes Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger recently shared online. pic.twitter.com/90quCrDCb7 — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 14, 2018

Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9, more than two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

Our office has been retained to represent the estate of #BothamShemJean. Our first & foremost priority will be to ensure justice is served for this family. That includes holding Amber Guyger accountable for her crimes as well as ID’ing all responsible for enabling this incident. pic.twitter.com/p9tJAiJZOi — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) September 8, 2018

Despite Five Search Warrants, Amber Guyger’s Apartment Was Never Searched was originally published on newsone.com

