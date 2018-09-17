Top Of The Morning: Tom Was In A Parade

Over the weekend Tom and Guy were in New York and got a chance to ride in the African American Day Parade. They say they knew they would be in the sun all day and looked for sunscreen but couldn’t find any. They think it’s because they were in Harlem and Black folks have a bad habit of thinking that we don’t need sunscreen. We do! Do you use sunscreen?

