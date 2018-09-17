Rihanna Covers Allure’s ‘Best of Beauty’ Issue [Photos Inside]

One year ago Rihanna released Fenty Beauty with an all-inclusive campaign and 40 shades of foundation. Now, beauty brands don’t dare release new foundation without a wide range of colors. To honor the bad gal’s incredible influence, Allure magazine placed her on the cover of their October Best of Beauty issue,
Our annual #AllureBestofBeauty issue honors the year of #Fenty and stars the iconic Rihanna. The uncomfortable truth is that before @fentybeauty, few makeup brands paid adequate attention to making foundations for dark skin. #Rihanna changed all of that and we are so here for it. Link in bio. – #photography: @nadineijewere #makeup: @priscillaono #hair: @yusefhairnyc #manicure: @redhotnails #stylist: @illjahjah
Allure included five open letters from black women; all of whom have been enormously affected by Rihanna’s music, image and entrepreneurship. It’s easy to write off Rihanna’s influence as simply celebrity-driven, but it’s been nothing short of genius. As Allure’s editor-in-chief Michelle Lee noted: “Launched a mere 13 months ago, Rihanna’s 40 shades of foundation changed the industry forever. Fenty Beauty disrupted an already crowded market, not with technology or scientific invention, but with ideology.”
To celebrate our #AllureBestOfBeauty issue, #FentyBeauty’s global makeup artist @priscillaono dipped into RiRi's new @fentybeauty Anniversary Collection. 🎉🎂 She coated her lids in Diamond Bomb Veil and her lips with the Gloss Bomb in Diamond Milk. ✨ – #photography: @nadineijewere #makeup: @priscillaono #hair: @yusefhairnyc #manicure: @redhotnails #stylist: @illjahjah
For Fenty model Slick Woods, who famously went into labor while walking Savage x Fenty’s runway show last Wednesday, Rihanna has created a platform for less conventional beauties like herself.
“People loved the idea of Slick, but you gave me countless platforms to let people actually fall in love with who I am. You made inclusivity cool, and that’s revolutionary. Now people are putting money toward inclusion, rather than putting money toward a certain supremacy. It’s a beautiful switch in pace. You have my loyalty until the end of time.” — Slick Woods
To Rihanna with love — We asked five of Rihanna’s biggest admirers to write open letters to the queen. Including model @slickwoods, who gave birth last week right after walking the #SAVAGExFENTY show, and often credits #Rihanna for helping launch her career. Link in bio to read the letters.🧡#AllureBestofBeauty – #photography: @nadineijewere #makeup: @priscillaono #hair: @yusefhairnyc #manicure: @redhotnails #stylist: @illjahjah #story: @brennankilbane
Fenty Beauty may only be a year in, but it’s already made a huge impact on how we view beauty, and, ourselves.
