Rihanna Covers Allure’s ‘Best of Beauty’ Issue [Photos Inside]

One year ago Rihanna released Fenty Beauty with an all-inclusive campaign and 40 shades of foundation. Now, beauty brands don’t dare release new foundation without a wide range of colors. To honor the bad gal’s incredible influence, Allure magazine placed her on the cover of their October Best of Beauty issue,

Allure included five open letters from black women; all of whom have been enormously affected by Rihanna’s music, image and entrepreneurship. It’s easy to write off Rihanna’s influence as simply celebrity-driven, but it’s been nothing short of genius. As Allure’s editor-in-chief Michelle Lee noted: “Launched a mere 13 months ago, Rihanna’s 40 shades of foundation changed the industry forever. Fenty Beauty disrupted an already crowded market, not with technology or scientific invention, but with ideology.”

For Fenty model Slick Woods, who famously went into labor while walking Savage x Fenty’s runway show last Wednesday, Rihanna has created a platform for less conventional beauties like herself.

“People loved the idea of Slick, but you gave me countless platforms to let people actually fall in love with who I am. You made inclusivity cool, and that’s revolutionary. Now people are putting money toward inclusion, rather than putting money toward a certain supremacy. It’s a beautiful switch in pace. You have my loyalty until the end of time.” — Slick Woods

Fenty Beauty may only be a year in, but it’s already made a huge impact on how we view beauty, and, ourselves.

