Jazzy Report: The Happiest State

Hawaii is the happiest state! Data on 31 factors from depression and income were used to determine the happiest states. Is this really a surprise? Hawaii is beautiful and the food is yummy! How could you not be happy in Hawaii? The other four of the top five are Utah, Minnesota , North Dakota and California. Not so happy states were Oklahoma, Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and West Virginia.

