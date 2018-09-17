A Charter School in Georgia want’s the right to spank your children. If parents do not agree to having their children spanked, the child will be suspended for five days in place of the spanking. DL says, “that’s extortion.” He believes that you should not spank the child in the absence of love, so unless you are the parent you have no right to spank that child. What do you think?
One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Should Teachers Be Able To Spank Students?”
Well the problem is parents are not parenting and kids are out of control. Girls having babies and not raising/teaching them because nobody has taught them. Somebody has to do something with these bad children. These kids lack discipline.