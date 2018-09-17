DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DLHS App

DL’s GED Section: Should Teachers Be Able To Spank Students?

Leave a comment

A Charter School in Georgia want’s the right to spank your children. If parents do not agree to having their children spanked, the child will be suspended for five days in place of the spanking.  DL says, “that’s extortion.” He believes that you should not spank the child in the absence of love, so unless you are the parent you have no right to spank that child. What do you think?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , Education , School

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Should Teachers Be Able To Spank Students?

  1. Lisa on said:

    Well the problem is parents are not parenting and kids are out of control. Girls having babies and not raising/teaching them because nobody has taught them. Somebody has to do something with these bad children. These kids lack discipline.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close