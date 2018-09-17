DL’s GED Section: Should Teachers Be Able To Spank Students?

A Charter School in Georgia want’s the right to spank your children. If parents do not agree to having their children spanked, the child will be suspended for five days in place of the spanking. DL says, “that’s extortion.” He believes that you should not spank the child in the absence of love, so unless you are the parent you have no right to spank that child. What do you think?

