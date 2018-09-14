Here Are Your Early Voting Dates & Locations In Atlanta

As Election day gets closer and closer, voters in Georgia are given the option to vote early starting a few weeks prior to Election Day Voters may absentee in person to allow voting to be more convenient to your lifestyle. Here are all the early voting dates in the Atlanta area, plus a few key election dates you should be aware of. (Saturday voting is only mandatory on October 27th. Click here for more info on Saturday voting in your district.)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15th to FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26th

8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29th to FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY VOTING:

OCTOBER 20th and OCTOBER 27th (Only Mandatory Saturday)

8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY VOTING: (Not Mandatory)

OCTOBER 21st and OCTOBER 28th

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

