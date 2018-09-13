Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: This President Is Embarrassing

Does anyone else cringe every time Donald Trump speaks? He is already talking about how great of a job he’s going to do in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast. Everything has to be about him and how great of a job he’s doing. He even accused people of lying about the number of deaths in Puerto Rico to make him look bad. We are counting down the days until he’s out of the White House!

