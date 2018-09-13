Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

EGOT Winner John Legend Joins ‘The Voice’

Leave a comment

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off an Emmy Award win, John Legend is sticking with television and becoming a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Legend won an Emmy on Saturday as a producer of NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” making him an EGOT — the term for someone who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, a rare occurrence.

 

Legend will join fellow singers Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches on “The Voice.” The show is vying for its fourth straight Emmy for outstanding reality competition category at Monday’s 70th prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony.

The 39-year-old has another shot at an Emmy on Monday. He’s nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
10 photos

EGOT winners , John Legend , singing competitions shows , The Voice

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close