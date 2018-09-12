Top Of The Morning: If You’re In The Carolina’s Please Leave!

There are a total of eight storms brewing right now and one, hurricane Florence, is headed straight for the Carolinas. It is forecasted to be a category 5 when it makes landfall. This is going to be a big storm and Tom urges everyone to get out!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Dwyane Wade, Drake Invest In H.S. Sports Media Startup ‘Mars Reel’ [Video]
- Little Known Black History Facts: Harry T. Burleigh
- Catastrophic Hurricane Florence Heading To Carolinas
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: