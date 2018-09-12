Top Of The Morning: If You’re In The Carolina’s Please Leave!

| 09.12.18
There are a total of eight storms brewing right now and one, hurricane Florence, is headed straight for the Carolinas. It is forecasted to be a category 5 when it makes landfall. This is going to be a big storm and Tom urges everyone to get out!

