DJ Khaled Launches ‘We The Best Home’ Furniture Line

DJ Khaled is now in the home furnishing business.

“My home is my castle and it’s a sacred place,” Khaled says about his new regal-flavored collection, titled “We the Best Home” by Goldition. The luxury line, inspired by his own home and lifestyle, will officially launch Thursday at El Dorado Furniture in Miami, the first brick-and-mortar store to sell the collection.

“I wanted to create something that highlighted how important our homes are to our lives — it’s where we spend time with family. It’s where we make memories. It’s where we raise our children, Khaled says in a statement.

“This line is an extension of me. I am involved in every aspect of the creative design process — choosing colors, fabrics, styles. So I give my fans a piece of Khaled in every item.”

Photos provided to Billboard from the collection show Khaled lounging in a black leather couch with a white leather base, reminiscent of old Hollywood. Khaled’s also shown in a red throne chair, flanked by golden lions. That, he says, is his favorite piece from the collection.

“They’re all my favorite, but every castle has a King and Queen. So, the throne chair is a must-have for every King in his castle. And the vanity is a major key for the Queen of the castle, so she can make sure she always looking like a queen,” he added.

For his new venture, Khaled partnered with Goldition, a collective of designers and “dreamers” who team with celebrities to create exclusive products. The DJ Khaled furniture line is manufactured and distributed by Global Furniture USA.

Following the Miami launch, the line is expected to expand to national and eventually international distribution.

