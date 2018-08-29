Meek Mill Donates 6000 Backpacks To Philly Kids

In Philadelphia, native son Meek Mill is supporting local school kids by teaming with Puma, sports apparel company Fanatics, United Legwear and Philly’s luxury store Milano Di Rogue to donate more than 6,000 backpacks to students in the city, reports TMZ.

The backpacks reportedly come in three versions – for elementary kids, middle school and high school students. Pencil sharpeners, rulers, glue sticks and crayons fill the elementary school backpacks, while dry erase markers, notebooks and pens fill the high school version.

Meek tells TMZ he knows firsthand what it’s like for families to struggle financially around back-to-school time. He says, “Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies.”

