Nicki Minaj Slams ‘Racist’ Artist Mark Knight For Serena Williams Cartoon

Nicki Minaj has hit out at an Australian cartoonist Mark Knight for his “racist” depiction of Serena Williams’ controversial behavior at the US Open.

As noted by NME, the rapper described Knight as “c**ksucker of the week” after his sketch of the incident for The Herald Sun newspaper drew ire across social media.

In the cartoon, as noted by The Huff Post, Williams is depicted with an exaggerated face and body, jumping on her smashed racket with a pacifier nearby. In the background, a blond opponent, presumably Naomi Osaka, pleads with a chair umpire: “Can you just let her win?”

“Don’t bring gender into it when it’s all about behavior,” Knight tweeted after social media users argued that his sketch was racist and sexist.

So harsh was the criticism over his cartoon and defense of it, that he was forced to set his Instagram account to private and his twitter page has been deleted.

This is how @Knightcartoons and @theheraldsun in #Australia portrayed #SerenaWilliams in their publication today. And notice how they made #Osaka look like a white woman. This isn’t about “gender”. This is simply global anti-Black white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/uoRijSfcrG — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 10, 2018

Speaking on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show, Minaj said: “Every time you see a black woman not agree with something going on…they’re labeled as angry or having a meltdown.

“This needs to stop.”

Calling out Knight, she said: “I want to name the cartoonist, who is it? I have to, I’m sorry.

“He’s getting my ‘cocksucker of the day award’ because he made a cartoon illustrating Serena, by the way, our culture loves this body, homegrown, au naturale, we love her body, and you drew this woman looking like you were trying to make fun of her.”

“Black women are not allowed to say they’re being mistreated without being told they’re on drugs, having a meltdown, they’re a sore loser, bitter, miserable… give me a f*cking break.”

Defending Serena, she said: “We are not allowing this to be done… any more. She demonstrated grace, she demonstrated passion. There is a difference between passion and a fucking meltdown.

“Why the f*ck is everyone allowed to be passionate apart from black women?”

The same show also saw Minaj open up on her feud with Cardi B, saying she found their fashion show melee “mortifying and humiliating” especially considering the incident took place in front of “upper echelon people who have their lives together.”

