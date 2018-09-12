Attorney Reveals Link Between Killer Cop Amber Guyger & Botham Jean [Watch]

Noise complaints reportedly preceded the incident in which Dallas cop Amber Guyger, 30, shot and killed a young, Black professional male in his own apartment.

Now, the Texas Ranger are helping this white woman craft a story so convoluted that soon, folks will start to question why victim Botham Jean was even inside his own damn home in the first place.

Some media outlets in Dallas are even saying that Guyger is going to use a “stand your ground” defense.

According to multiple reports, she had just finished a 15-hour shift when she claims to have “accidentally” approached the wrong apartment, where she found the door ajar and shot at a “large silhouette” that turned out to be her neighbor, whom she killed.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter, but an attorney for Jean has pointed to several inconsistencies, including neighbors saying they heard a female knocking and shouting “let me in” before the killing.

Dallas PD Officer Amber Guyger first said she showed up to #BothamJean's apartment and the door was shut and locked. Then she said it was shut but unlocked. Now she says it was actually wide open. Here a resident of the same building shows that is IMPOSSIBLE. She lies. pic.twitter.com/p9BERuMocV — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 11, 2018

Attorney S. Lee Meritt appeared on CNN Tuesday (see clip above) where he was asked whether there was any connection between the two.

“The only connection we have been able to make is that she was his immediate downstairs neighbor,” Meritt said. “And there were noise complaints from the immediate downstairs neighbors about whoever was upstairs, and that would have been Botham. In fact, there were noise complaints that very day about upstairs activity in Botham’s apartment. Botham received a phone call about noise coming from his apartment from the downstairs neighbor.”’

NEW: A witness heard the last words of #BothamJean. After he was shot by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in his own home he said, "Oh my God, why did you do that?" https://t.co/HOx1pYqMUR — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the Dallas Morning News reports that a grand jury will ultimately decide whether Guyger should be charged with murder or manslaughter — or nothing at all.

“She intended to kill the burglar,” defense attorney Brad Lollar said. “Her thought process was ‘I’m going to shoot the bad guy.”

Lollar said if Guyger is charged with murder, she could argue that she made a “mistake of fact” and defense attorneys can also say she was defending her property at nighttime.

The Manslaughter arrest warrant for 30-year old Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. pic.twitter.com/OBXIWfoyYg — Steve Eagar (@steveeagar) September 10, 2018

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said “The Texas Rangers made the decision to issue an arrest warrant for manslaughter,” she said Monday. “Now this case is in the hands of the Dallas County district attorney.”

Johnson said her office was in charge of the case now and her staff would “get to the bottom of everything.”

“We will make certain that justice is done in this case,” she added. “The grand jury will be able to look at all aspects of this case, which will include anything from murder, manslaughter or what have you.”

