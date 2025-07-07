Listen Live
Rihanna Posts Cute Mommy Update With Photos Of Riot and RZA

‘They So Over Me’: Rihanna Posts Cute Mommy Update With Photos Of Riot and RZA

Rih Rih gave fans a rare peek inside her life as a mom to her adorable sons, Riot and RZA, as the road tripped in France

Published on July 7, 2025

AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Rihanna may be one of the coolest pop stars to ever live but to her sons Riot and RZA, she’s just a mom.

The Bajan billionaire snapped some photos of her two toddler sons in the backseat of a car as the trio traveled through France with the caption “they so over me on this lil road trip” and fans were elated to catch a glimpse of the tots. RZA held down big brother duties by brushing up on his French by way of a workbook titled “Cahier De Vacances” while Riot mean-mugged the camera and sucked his pacifier. Papa A$AP Rocky hopped in the comments to big up his oldest son’s study habits saying, “RZA man learning French.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKSDIAyRS_f/?img_index=1

The adorable twosome have been soaking up time with their parents in Paris ahead of the arrival of their newest sibling. Though we don’t know whether or not they’ll have a little sister or brother, Mama Rih Rih seems to be quickly approaching the end of her pregnancy by the looks of her bump. She was flicked up heading into a hotel with Riot and later emerged with both Rocky and RZA in tow.

https://www.instagram.com/theshaderoom

Days prior, Rihanna was sitting front row to support Rocky at his show during Paris Fashion Week and then hopped over to her Smurfs Movie premiere where he returned the favor.They were the stylish couple’s first public appearances since the untimely passing of the Fenty founder’s father, Ronald Fenty, on June 2. Though she has not made a public statement on her father’s death, fans have poured in loving condolences via her comments since the news hit the internet.

RZA, Riot and the new baby will undoubtedly have Paris as their own personal playground for years to come as it is one of the places Rihanna and Rocky pop out at the most. Last summer, their viral moment to GloRilla’s TGIF had the girls in a tizzy. And for Valentine’s Day, Rih Rih posted some personal videos of the two of them walking down the Parisian streets dressed impeccably, of course, in celebration of their love story.

The post ‘They So Over Me’: Rihanna Posts Cute Mommy Update With Photos Of Riot and RZA appeared first on Bossip.

‘They So Over Me’: Rihanna Posts Cute Mommy Update With Photos Of Riot and RZA  was originally published on bossip.com

