Inside Her Story: Serena Williams Is Not Treated Fairly

| 09.11.18
An image was published in an Australian comic that showed a cartoon Serena Williams with “exaggerated features” and “masculine or Ape like” body. Many people who saw the image feel it’s sexist and racist.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with professor, and writer for the New York Times, Salamishah Tillet who was at the U.S Open where Serena’s “outburst” happened.

Tillet says that she has “never boo’d more loudly,” and felt like booing the judge was a “collective expression of anger.”

It has been reported that Williams was frustrated because she was losing, but Tillet says that is not the case. According to her, Williams had been called a cheater and was “defending her honor.”

Tillet says in Naomi’s face she didn’t show disappointment or embarrassment, she saw “frustration, anger, and restraint.”

