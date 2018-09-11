Michael Strahan Says He Would Kneel For The Anthem If He Still Played

Michael Strahan has been an outspoken defender of Colin Kaepernick and the controversial NFL protests during the national anthem. Now, the former NFL player has revealed that he too would kneel with the players if he were currently in the league.

While visiting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday, Strahan recalled his father, Gene Strahan, who is a retired Army major, before revealing his opinion on the issue.

“I think I would have [kneeled],” he said. “I would have had a conversation with my father, and based on that conversation, and conversations, I’ve had with him, I’m pretty sure I would have.

When my father, who’s 81, can look at me and tell me that he’s not offended by it because he understands, then how could I who didn’t do that service be offended?”

The two-time Super Bowl champ and Hall of Famer went on to say that Nike was “smart” in choosing Kaepernick as its spokesperson for its recent ad campaign.

“One of the things you can do in this country is you can protest, and he’s protesting injustices that he sees happening. And I take my hat off to him, because he really did sacrifice and put so much on the line for other people that he had no idea who they were. He’s never met them, does not know them, and he put his whole life and career on the line.”

But the GMA host did offer one note of criticism: “I would have been more proactive in getting it more organized,” he said. “Football, there seems to be a fracture between player and ownership and they need to get that together in order to get the message out there in the right way and not letting the message become hijacked and turned into something it was never intended to be.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: