Get your Kleenex out! GRIFF got beautiful gold balloons and went over to the hospital to surprise a fan of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.” He walked in singing with a big smile and she immediately began to cry.

She mentioned to GRIFF that she didn’t think he was coming because of his schedule, but he told her he was in town and could never forget her. GRIFF told some jokes to try and make her laugh, but tears of joy kept running down her face. We will continue to pray for this fan and her family.

GRIFF Surprises Fan Of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” At Hospital [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: