Inside Her Story: There Should Be No Laws That Govern Women’s Bodies

Today is the fourth day of hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. Many are concerned about his stance on reproductive rights, especially Roe v Wade; which gives women the right to have an abortion.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Tamika Mallory, the national co-chair for the Women’s March. Earlier this week, Mallory wrote a piece about the dangers of Brett Kavanaugh for Glamour Mag.

In the piece she writes, if confirmed black women “could pay with our rights and our lives.”

Kavanaugh is all for laws telling women what they can and can’t do with their bodies; so much so that he called birth control “an abortion inducing drug.” That comment “was an example of why people are protesting” says Mallory. “Anyone who is nominated by Donald Trump is dangerous,” she added.

Mallory says “we don’t have the right to sit around and do nothing,” even if Kavanaugh is appointed we need to still protest and let the government know that the American people do not agree with his beliefs.

