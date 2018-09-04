Inside Her Story: Black Women’s Rights Are At Risk

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing starts today and Ifill says that’s ridiculous. “This hearing should not be happening,” especially because the president who nominated him is basically, “an unindited conspirator,” she said.

The Supreme Court is the highest authority in this country, they get to “say what the law is.” We need people that will make decisions that are best for the country not, “the Trump agenda.”

The supreme court decides “our destiny our future, the future of our children and our grandchildren.” Ifill says we need to stop this from happening. Call your senators and “not just once, make that once a week call.”

You can read a 100 page report or a summary of everything that Kavanaugh has touched at WWW.NAACPLDS.org.

