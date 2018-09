There are 10 ways you can tell that you’re dating a stalker, some seem sweet at first, like taking interest in your hobbies. If you like knitting and suddenly he does too it could be sweet, or he could be a stalker. Other signs are more obvious, like if he has to know where you are at all times. Have you ever dated a stalker?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: