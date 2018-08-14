Matt Barnes And Snoop Dogg Co-Host Flag Football Fundraiser For Cancer Research

Reggie Bush, Terrell Owens and Baron Davis were among retired athletes who hit the gridiron Sunday for a good cause – the 5th annual Celebrity Flag Football Game and All-Star Weekend, a fundraiser for cancer research.

Matt Barnes, who started the event in 2008 after losing his mother to cancer the previous year, teamed with Snoop Dogg to co-host the festivities, which took place Sunday night at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. Each host led respective teams in a football game that featured players jamming to blaring tunes between plays. Hundreds of fans packed the stands to watch Barnes’ team, in white jerseys, and Snoop leading his team in black. There were also giant bounce houses in the kids’ play zone, and food trucks like Wise BBQ and the Grilled Cheese Truck on hand for hungry guests.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

The game was part of Barnes’ weekend-long affair that included a bowling tournament and a pool party.

Barnes spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why the event was so important to him. “I lost my mom to cancer in 2007 and I started this in 2008,” he said. “I teamed up with Snoop about five years ago and it continues to grow. I’m a football player at heart. Football was my first sport and Snoop is a big-time coach and player, so it only made sense. I’m excited to see the project continue to grow and continue to raise awareness, so it’s been great.”

The players also took time to interact with the fans during the game, with newly acquired Los Angeles Laker JaVale McGee being a popular selfie request and Snoop running up to the stands to sign autographs for dozens of eager fans.

As for who won the game, The Hollywood Reporter had the play-by-play:

The game itself was competitive and fun as Team Snoop struck first and rode a tough defense to a 26-8 halftime lead. However, Team Barnes came storming back in the second half by looking to recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Owens, who caught two second-half touchdowns, including one long bomb that tied the score as the game clock ran out.

The friendly yet competitive game went to overtime, whereupon Team Snoop regained the lead and took the win with a touchdown.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:51pm PDT

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM