Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas Appears Set To End His Holdout

Earl Thomas Instagram

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks safety Earl Thomas appears set to end his lengthy holdout in time for the start of the regular season, even without a new contract.

Thomas posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning, saying he’s never let his “teammates, city or fans down as long as I have lived and don’t plan to start this weekend.”

Thomas also expressed his frustration with the Seahawks not honoring his requests for either a contract extension or to be traded.

Thomas wrote, “The disrespect has been noted and will not be forgotten.”

Thomas is entering the final year of his contract and he held out from Seattle’s entire offseason program, mandatory minicamp and training camp. He has sought certainty over his long-term future and used social media to make his case during the offseason.

 

Earl Thomas , NFL , seahawks

