Guy’s Gripe: Don’t be a ‘Republi-coon’

Seeing a black Trump supporter really rubs Guy the wrong way. He recently saw a black man in a Make America Great Again Hat, so naturally he asked the man how he could support Trump. The man told him “Trump is the most pro-black president we’ve ever had.” How?! Donald Trump has shown his bigotry more times than we can count, if you’re still supporting this bigot there must be something wrong with you. It’s not black republicans that Guy takes issue with, it’s “republi-coons.”

Close