Don’t You Dare Ask Monica Lewinsky About Her Oval Office Shenanigans Or She Will React Like This…

The anti-bully advocate walked off an interview.

Monica Lewinsky really doesn’t want to talk about her time with former President Bill Clinton back when she was 22 years old in 1995.

In an interview for Hadashot News, Israeli TV anchor Yonit Levi asked Lewinsky, “Recently in an interview with NBC News, former President Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally. Do you still expect that apology, the personal apology?”

Monica said, “I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this” and stormed off stage. Watch below.

Lewinsky later wrote on Twitter, “There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not.” She continued, “The exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that was off limits. When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled.” She also added that “it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative.” See her tweet below:

Hadashot News said in a statement to CNN.com that it had “stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests. We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms. Lewinsky’s requests and does not cross the line.”

Lewinsky certainly should not pay for the rest of her life for Clinton abusing his power to have an affair with a young intern but, unfortunately, a question about one of the most infamous moments in political history is a question nearly every journalist would feel obligated to ask.

