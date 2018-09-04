Momma Tina Shared A Sweet Message To Bey For Her Birthday

How cute is this baby photo of Queen Bey?!
Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, celebrated her daughter’s 37th birthday on Tuesday by sharing a ridiculously adorable snap of her as a 4-month-old baby:
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝
Fans have also wished the Queen a happy birthday:
Happy birthday to this incredible woman, who is a great singer and an incredible mother. Thank you for being such a cheerful, loving and funny person. If it were not for you I would not have created this page that I love so much, here I met incredible people. We beyhive wish you a happy birthday. Congratulations❤😍👑🎉🐝 Follow @planetyonce (me) for more♡
Happy Birthday to a pioneer, the greatest entertainer of our time and one of the biggest artists to ever grace the music industry! Today we celebrate the life of a woman who has not only influenced but sculpted and molded the lives of many people. A woman who has opened doors for so many young creators. I love you unconditionally. Happy 37th Birthday to the one & only @beyonce! 💛🐝 #beyonce #happybirthdaybeyonce
Bey is said to be celebrating in Italy. She and Jay are on their On The Run II tour, the next stop is in Arlington, TX on September 11.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Offset Gets Baby Kulture Tattooed On His Face [Photos]
- Momma Tina Shared A Sweet Message To Bey For Her Birthday
- Mike Colter (‘Luke Cage’) Apologizes For Joke About Ariana Grande Being Groped
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM