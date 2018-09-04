CLOSE
Momma Tina Shared A Sweet Message To Bey For Her Birthday

How cute is this baby photo of Queen Bey?!

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, celebrated her daughter’s 37th birthday on Tuesday by sharing a ridiculously adorable snap of her as a 4-month-old baby:

It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

Fans have also wished the Queen a happy birthday:

 

 

 

 

Bey is said to be celebrating in Italy. She and Jay are on their On The Run II tour, the next stop is in Arlington, TX on September 11.

37 Photos To Celebrate Queen Bey Turning 37!
37 photos

