Kyle Greene: Minnesota Congressional Candidate Says He ‘Wants To Be Your Ni**Er!’ [Video]

We’re going to give Kyle Greene the benefit of the doubt and say that he’s just trying to be edgy and not stupid. You see, Greene, an organic farmer is running for a state House seat in Minnesota and he straight up used a racial slur in a campaign ad released earlier this month.

“I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your nig*er,” Greene said in a video posted on his campaign website and Facebook page, reports The Hill.

Greene made the comments at the end of a video in which he addresses the camera, asking for the support of voters in Minnesota’s District 18A, where he is running as an independent.

The video had been viewed over 140,000 times on Facebook as of Sunday afternoon.

OK, so you’re wondering why would Greene use the N-word in the first place, right? Well, he told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that he used it because he wants citizens in the state to focus on “the real issues at hand.”

“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters,” Greene told the Tribune.

Green said the N-word “is part of the American history, regardless of the race,” adding, “It’s part of my history being African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.”

OK, whatever, dude.

In any event, the Tribune also said that Greene decided to run for office out of the belief that Rep. Dean Urdahl (R) is ignoring judicial corruption.

“Our elected representative’s duty is to protect the rights and privileges of their constituents from all government encroachment,” Greene says on his website. “This isn’t happening.”

One thought on “Kyle Greene: Minnesota Congressional Candidate Says He ‘Wants To Be Your Ni**Er!’ [Video]

  1. Phoenix Rising on said:

    Okay, my N*gga, that should scare the sh*t out of all the white people. All others are probably in shock! Sugar coat it all you want. You know what they say, if you put lipstick on MacDaddy, he’ll still be a pig.

    Reply

