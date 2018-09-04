CLOSE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev. Jasper Williams Doubles Down

The Queen of Soul's funeral caused some controversy.

Aretha Franklin’s funeral was a beautiful home going for the Queen of Soul. Sadly, Reverend Jasper Williams, who gave the eulogy, offended many with his comments about Black Lives Matter and single mothers. Even Franklin’s have come forward to say they were offended, but the Williams is still refusing to apologize.

According to the Associated Press, Vaughn Franklin, the singer’s nephew, who said he was delivering a statement for the family, said, “He spoke for 50 minutes and at no time did he properly eulogize her.” He also said contrary to what Williams said, Aretha Franklin did not personally select Williams to eulogize her. He was selected by the family because he has spoke at the funeral for Franklin’s father, minister and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin, 34 years ago.

Vaughn Franklin said Williams’ eulogy “caught the entire family off guard” and “It has been very, very distasteful.”

Similar to his comments yesterday, Williams is not backing down. The senior pastor of Atlanta’s Salem Bible Church said about Vaughn Franklin’s statement, “I understand it. I regret it. But I’m sorry they feel that way.”

In case you missed it, when talking about single mothers, Williams said it was “abortion after birth” and children were being raised without a “provider” father (Aretha Franklin was a single mother of 4). He also said, “No, Black lives do not matter” then backed up his Fox News-type point by babbling about Black on Black crime. See below:

Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev. Jasper Williams Doubles Down was originally published on newsone.com

Aretha Fraklin , Aretha Franklin Funeral

