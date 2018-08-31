Bern Nadette Stanis Says There Will Be A ‘Good Times’ Reboot

| 08.31.18
You probably know Bern Nadette Stanis as Thelma Ann Evans, the only daughter of Florida and James Evans Sr. on the sitcom Good Times

Stanis confirmed that a Good Times reboot is coming soon! It was a big deal because “it was our show,” it was “the first black family show.” The Reboot will feature the original cast. Esther Rolle, who played Florida Evans, passed away in 1998 so they will do the show without Florida. “She will not be replaced,” said Stanis.

Stanis also gave an update on her personal life. “Thelma got a husband and two children,” joked Tom. She actually does, her daughters are 23 and 30, she also has a three-year-old grand daughter.

