#RussRant: Racism In Florida Already!

The mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum, a black man, won the democratic nomination for governor of Florida. Not even a full day later his republican opponent, Ron DeSantis, went on Fox news and said, voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by choosing Gillum. Those are “racist dog whistles,” he basically said “we don’t need this black dude in here messing things up.” What he said was full of coded racism. Is he serious?

Andrew Gillum , Florida , Racism , Ron DeSantis , RPMS

